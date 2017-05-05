The vengeful attitude demonstrated by the Indian Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, though obvious, is unbecoming of a diplomat of her stature.

The venom spat by the Indian foreign minister vis-à-vis death sentence awarded to Indian Naval Officer (self-confessed RAW Agent) Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav by Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) of 1952 and section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923 is shocking indeed.

According to ISPR Press Release (193/2017) the Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

It is also known to India and the whole world that Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed (in camera) before the Magistrate of the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage and sabotage activities to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of the Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

It is a known fact that the accused was provided the services of a defending officer as per legal provisions.



The Indian government’s outcry vis-à-vis death sentence conferred on RAW Agent Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan is understandable.

Because with Kulbushan Jadhav’s death sentence India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan stand exposed.

Blatant admission by RAW Agent Kulbhushan that RAW assigned him the task of organising terrorist activities in Karachi and Balochistan, and destabilising Pakistan, nullifies India’s constant denial that it is not responsible for the ruthless terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Karachi and other parts of the country.

India must remember that Kulbhushan Jadhav was tried under the law of the land and was awarded capital punishment by fulfilling all legal requirements.

It mustn’t also forget that its agent Kulbhhushan himself daringly confessed about his involvement in anti-state activities in Pakistan, on the behest of the Indian government.

The Indian government must maintain its cool.

It must not get agitated or for that matter lose hope as Pakistan, as always, would act reasonably.

It wouldn’t do anything in haste or against the law.

Agent Kulbhushan Jadhav has been awarded capital punishment under the law and would be provided the facility to appeal against his punishment to Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff, within 60 days, and thereafter to the President of Pakistan.

Now that India stands totally exposed it must stop its tirade against Pakistan.

Not only this, it must also stop all its espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan, and state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, forthwith.

The civilised world must admonish India to desist from carrying out detestable terrorist activities in Pakistan.



M FAZAL ELAHI,

Islamabad, April 13.

