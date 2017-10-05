It is realy hurting me to say that now a days unemployment is increasing, so for this many people are not getting two tumes food and sitrinf in their home and jobless; furthermore; their children are not getting their basic education.

Majority of educated people are compel to work for 200 rupee per day to run their homes, how they teach their children and make their future bright? many of them will be disappointed and do suicide.

It is a request to government that should provide jobes to educated poors.



SHAZIA BAHADIN,

Kech, September 23.

