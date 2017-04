It has been seen on Lahore roads that drivers of cars are often found smoking with a cigarette held in two fingers and driving precariously which can result in serious accidents.

The traffic police does not take any notice of such drivers.

The traffic police ought to be more vigilant to notice the drivers who smoke as this practice is against law.

It is expected that the traffic police should take serious notice of those who smoke while driving.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, March 22.