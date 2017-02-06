It is crystal clear that time is money and its proper use is very important in life.

These days, however, some people do not value it and waste it on useless activities like, using WhatsApp, Facebook, watching TV, playing games on the computer and so other pointless things.



Moreover, time is the most valuable asset, if lost once, it cannot be obtained again.

It is a fact that without time, nothing is possible.

No doubt, the person who gives time its proper value uses it in a better manner like through reading informative books, improving writing skills and striving to achieve success.

At last, I want to ask everyone to utilize their time well and to use this treasure efficiently.



NOOR BAKHSH,

Turbat, January 25.

