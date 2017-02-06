Quaid-e-Azam University is considered part of the list of Pakistan’s leading universities, having students from all over the country where different cultures, languages and tastes merge.

Quaid-e-Azam University, which is overcrowded, is having residential problems as well as issues of transportation.

A large number of students travel on daily basis from Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas, but on very few buses, resulting in difficulties faced by students every day, particularly female students.

The students get late and eventually miss classes.

The Federal government should take action and help the students by providing more and better transport facilities so that there should not be any hurdle between them and their learning strategies

AROOJ FATIMA DAHA,

Islamabad, February 5.

