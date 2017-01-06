The Shah Noorani Shrine is situated in Hub and it is surrounded by mountains.

On Saturday, more than a thousand people went to perform their traditional Dhamal, however, due to a suicide bombing by a teenage boy

52 of them were killed and a 100 wounded.

The provision of urgent care was lacking due to the fact that there is little to no mobile signal coverage in the area the shrine is located.

Various charity funds were spent on the calling of ambulances but that could not help the women and children who passed away due to being admitted in the hospitals late.

This was a huge loss for the country and if terrorism is not eradicated then Pakistan’s population will be the one paying the price.



MEHRAJ ALTAF,

Turbat, November 14.

