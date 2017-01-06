The construction of the Satpara dam started 7 years ago but to this date it remains to be incomplete.

There are many technical problems that need to be addressed.

It is said the there is a leakage in the dam which is quite dangerous.

The dam lacks avenues through which it can get the desired water level.

This multipurpose dam was envisaged for irrigational purposes along with the generation of electricity which will not be fulfilled.

The concerned agency still failed to bring the facts to public.

I request the PM to order a technical committee to investigate the case.



SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad, November14.

