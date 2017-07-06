Through your esteemed paper I would like to draw the attention of KP government and CM towards the breach of trust and loss of credibility by KP Public Service Commission in the latest recruitment of doctors in the province.

The commission delayed its results for seven months in search of potential customers.

At the end of the day, the result shows that candidates with lowest academic record and exams passed in parts were recommended just because of the perks of their parents.

Whereas, candidates with highest scores in academics were not recommended because their parents couldn’t turn up to buy a seat at the commission’s window.

This is highly objectionable and it is against the vision of PTI and Imran Khan.

The aggrieved candidates will definitely move the courts of law, however it is the duty of the government to look into the matter and ensure merit in the recruitment of doctors without favor and corruption.



INAYATULLAH FAIZI,

Chitral, June 14.

