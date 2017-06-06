In our country, phishing through phone calls and messages is considered a common time pass activity.

Some people believe this activity to be fun but they do not know that it is a crime and also against moral ethics.

Many people in our society do not complain about these activities.

However, if you will not complain about such measures, it will remain a regular occurrence.

Therefore, it is very important to complain about such incidents so that the concern authorities take action against them.

Now there are many laws that have been made to provide protection in these cases.

Thanks to Telecommunication Authority (PTA), there are many facilitates now to minimizes these issues and just one call and message can help us to lodge a call complaint against these people.



HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad, May 24.

