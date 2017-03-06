Khuzdar holds the significance of being the second largest city of Balochistan.

Currently, it has over population of more than one million.

There are around more than 30 medical stores in the city and most of them sell spurious and sub-standard medicines.

Some of them are being operated without license and purchase medicines from illegal and unregistered companies.

I request to the civil administration and Quality Control authorities to take effective steps to stop this illegal business and conduct sudden raids on all medical stores of Khuzdar and ensure the sale of quality medicines.



Moreover, the sudden raids conducted by CM Balochistan on medical stores of Quetta are appreciated.

I hope that he will also pay attention to this illegal business being operated all over the Balochistan.



UBAID ZEHRI,

Balochistan, February 17.

