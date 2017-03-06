The enemies of Pakistan have once again activated terror war in our country.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in recent wave of terror attacks in all the four provinces and FATA tribal agencies.



Terrorists have targeted the innocent common people including the security forces, police, armed forces, judges and media personnel in series of eight attacks in five days.

the brutal attack on the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif Sindh is most deadly and horrible out of all.

Syed Muhammad Usman Marwandi, popularly known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was a 12th century Sufi who was born in Marwand, present day Afghanistan.

His teachings of love, peace, humanity and harmony spread the word of God in the subcontinent.

Unfortunately, the soil of Afghanistan is being used as safe heaven by terrorists after Operation Zarb-e-Azb in Pakistan.



They are operating freely across the Pak-afghan border.

I think the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham should be sealed immediately due to security concerns.

A grand operation should be launched in Southern Punjab.

India is a big foe of Pakistan.

There are strong evidences of Indian involvement of insurgency in Balochistan.

Frequently firing and spreading violence at line of control by Indian forces testify its plan against CPEC and to destabilise other speedy developments in Pakistan.

Indeed, like energy and peace, the game of Cricket was also coming back in the form of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after facing a long spell of terrorism but foes don’t want to see progress and prosperity.

I request to all political forces for standing unite behind the armed forces.



There is dire need to extend tenure of military courts as soon as possible to completely curb the menace of terrorism.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has rightly said, “Future of our children depends on success in terror fight”.

There is no need to fear by this terror wave.

Fight shall continue with more power by implementation of National Action Plan in its true spirit.

This would be a final and last battle against terrorism by the grace of God.



ENGR MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, February 17.

