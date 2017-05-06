Along with the rising salaries amongst Pakistanis and a better standard of living, come certain risks.

In any case irrespective of your bank balance, all children are vulnerable to kidnapping, whether for ransom or for other reasons.



There’s no way to guarantee 100% safety for your children, but here are some ways in which you can reduce the chances of abduction, drastically.



Children are easy targets.

If you take a few extra precautions and make the job more difficult, chances are, a potential kidnapper will get deterred and will go of in search of an easier target-so any little precaution you take will help.



I strongly appeal to the relevant authorities to take serious notice of this problem.

This matter should be taken in hand seriously by municipal as authorities.

Some immediate steps must be taken to solve this grim issue.



MUZNA KHAN,

Karachi, April 14.

