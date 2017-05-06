Nalent is a village located near Gwadar; it is facing problems due to no hospitals located in the area.

The residents of the area are in a critical condition, as they don’t get proper treatment on time.

In case of emergency, the people residing are at high risk which increases chances of death.

Majority of people live below poverty line and cannot afford to travel to other cities for better treatment.

The health problems are increasing rapidly which pose a great challenge for the patients, especially for the women during their pregnancy, leading to high mortality rate.

Providing health care facilities with proper hospitals, qualified doctors and awareness are the needs of the people in order to live a healthy life.

I request the government to provide health facilities in the area.



FIDA ZAMAN BALOCH,

Gwadar, April 14.

