Since 2016 internet has seemed to depart from Turbat and consequently people are facing lots of problem about this facility.



It is the world’s most vital need to be connected with the entire world and easily communicate, but in Turbat there is no sign of internet hence no communication and connection.

From abroad I did not see a single picture of my father.

Due to this I am reminded of the past when there was no such development.



Moreover, residents in Turbat are adopting PTCL for students but it comes with a very high cost for students living in remote areas.



Therefore, I request concerned authorities to look into this matter and fix it.



ADNAN SHAKEEL,

Turbat, August 15.

