I had lost my ID card, which has now been recovered, and went to a Police Station in Raja Bazar of Lahore to register an FIR of a lost ID.

I was surprised to find out that the police station was housed in a dilapidated ruin with broken vehicles parked here and there.

However, the policeman was very courteous and registered my complaint in five minutes and handed a copy to me duly stamped.

He even offered me a cup of tea which was declined with thanks.

It is recommended to provide proper accommodation to police stations so that they can properly function.

It was disgraceful to see that the policemen were working in improper conditions.

Senior police officers ought to pay attention to improve working conditions of police stations in Lahore.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, March 22.

