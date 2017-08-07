With the increase in the number of Road accidents wearing a good helmet is an absolute must, even if it is uncomfortable during peak summer months and even if the two-wheeler is being taken out to the nearby place.

The rate at which the number of two-wheelers in India is rising is 20 times the rate at which the human population is growing.

In such a scenario, fatalities are only going to rise if things do not change fast.

A study has found that individuals wearing a helmet without chin strap suffered severe injuries in road accidents more than twice as compared to individuals wearing a strapped helmet.

The risk of death is nearly 2.

5 times more among riders not wearing a helmet compared with those with a helmet.

Among helmeted patients, only 4.

8 per cent suffered severe head injuries, compared to 23.

7 per cent without helmet patients.

Only full coverage helmets were effective in preventing head injury.

People do not realise the seriousness of the issue unless they get victimised.

Society should be concerned about whether a two-wheeler rider uses a helmet or not.



VINOD C.

DIXIT,

India, July 17.

