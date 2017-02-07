Out of 100 million people living in South Punjab, which comprises of Multan, Bahawalpur, Digikhan division Bhakkar, and Mian Wali districts.

There is a lack of health facilities in these areas.

Only Multan has a big hospital, Nishtar Hospital which consists of 24 wards which are overcrowded.

There is no big hospital having full health facilities nearby district like Khanewal, Lodhran, Wihari, Rajan Pur, Bhakar etc.

Most of the patients going through Multan give their last breath on their way.

Health care should be given top priority in these areas and more hospitals with full equipment should be established and more budget should be allocated regarding this.

Provincial government should pay attention on this important issue.



AROOJ FATIMA DAHA,

Islamabad, February 5.

