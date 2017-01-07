It is planned to build a coal-fired plant near Sahiwal which would spew noxious fumes in the atmosphere that would spoil the environment around Sahiwal by suffocating smoke.

It would also endanger the youth and the old by increasing the probability of them becoming victims of respiratory diseases.

The crops around Sahiwal would also be negatively impacted by the falling out of soot particles thus creating a shortage in supply and increasing inflation.



Coal is considered to be the dirtiest fuel for energy production.

When India threatens to cancel the Indus treaty, it is all the more necessary that Pakistan may try to get China, its ally, to build the Kalabagh Dam, which would be a positive signal for India to reconsider thoughts about cancelling the treaty.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, November 14.

