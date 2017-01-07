As the Pakistan army is busy in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, doing their best to save Pakistan from terrorists, India is busy in attacking our soldiers on the Line of Control.

Globally, it is known that Pakistan’s army is one of the best armies of the world and that is a reason for the respect given by many countries.

Recently, 7 soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred.



Many soldiers give their life at the LoC for the sake of country and its time to give a clear message to India, The Chief of Army also said in a meeting that the army is responding efficiently.

We the citizens of Pakistan are now demanding the revenge of every individual martyred in the bombing of the tomb of Shah Noorani and we will stand with our army and salute everyone who gave their life for the country and its citizens.



SHAHWAIZ SAMI,

Karachi, November 14.

