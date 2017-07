Tharparkar is one of district of Sindh, that has been facing the problems like shortage of food.

But what happened on Tuesday seems shocking that a 16-years-old Hindu girl, Ravita Meghwar was kidnapped from a village in Nagarparkar.

She was given high dose of sleeping pills, according to her family, the girl was kidnapped by a man belongs to a Syed family.



Requests are being made to Sindh government to get the girl free back as soon as possible.



FAHEEM AHMED,

Karachi, June 15.