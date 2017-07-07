Everybody seems proclaiming to be a good citizen.

Unfortunately, reality does not exist.

In our day-to-day affairs, how much do we obey laws? Are elements of patience and contentment alive? Do positive minds still exist?

Every person has the responsibility to play his role in the welfare of society but, tragically, everyone is feeding their minds with mixture of false beliefs and also waiting for someone else who will reveal among them from metaphysical land.

Alas! As a citizen, we do not pay taxes, keep environment unclean, mock the laws, steal the rights of others, give air to socio-lingual prejudices and so on.

After that, we raise slogans of change, honesty and brotherhood, respectively.

It makes me wonder that everyone praises the west, wants to settle there, but neither tries to bring change in themselves nor in society.

It is easy to see dreams but hard to chase them.

I request you being a part of society to wake up and make a land of peace.



SHEHARYAR NAEEM,

Lahore, June 14.

