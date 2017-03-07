Mr Trump has dismissed the acting Attorney General of USA without even issuing a show cause notice to her. Even Satan was given the right to defend himself, which is a cardinal point in the justice system known in law as ‘due course’. It is the inherent right of a person to be heard by issue of a show cause notice.

Mr Trump, behaving like a modern-day dictator, has chosen to claim that he is above law of the world. Does his behaviour as leader of the free world behove him to set a pattern to ride rough shod over state employees who are also human beings with inherent rights? This behaviour could engender anarchy in the society. The US Congress ought to limit the powers of the president so as not to cross all limits.

DR MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, February 17.