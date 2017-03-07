The legendary Pakistani all-rounder, ‘Boom Boom Shahid Afridi’ announced his retirement from international cricket which is very sad news for the Pakistani fans.

Shahid Afridi retired from test in 2010 and ODI cricket just after the World Cup of 2015, but continued to play in Twenty20 format.

Afridi’s career started in 1996, and in his second match, he scored the fastest century of ODI in just 37 balls.



Since then he has been the hero of the Pakistani team.

He has played 398 ODI matches, with scoring 8,064 runs and taking 395 wickets.

He has played 98 T20 matches with scoring 1,176 runs and 97 wickets being the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20.

He was the captain for ODI and Twenty20, and in 2009, Pakistan successfully won the Twenty20 world cup just due to the efforts of Shahid Afridi.



After the Twenty20 World Cup of 2016, Shahid desired to play against West Indies to complete his hundred Twenty20 matches and to take retirement, but selectors did not pick him.

Shahid Afridi had sacrificed his 21 years for Pakistan cricket team, but he was disappointed by the PCB, which made him announce retirement before his hundred matches.

This shows the irresponsibility of the PCB as disappointing the senior player of the team.

I request the PCB to discuss with the legend Shahid Afridi and convince him to be back.



SANA SAMAD,

Turbat, February 20.

