I have been seeing for several weeks, a road pit running the entire breadth of road linking Raja Bazar to the main road.

The road has been dug up but not repaired so far.

The cars pass with severe jolts to and back from the road cut.

The LDA authorities of Lahore need to look for the fault and get the road repaired in time.

It appears the contractor, who dug the road and later failed to repair it, ought to be held responsible for the lack of repair unless he is not in cahoot with LDA officers who are blind to the road repair.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, April 15.

