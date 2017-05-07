Pakistan People’s Party, after losing its popularity in the country, is trying to regain its foothold in the Punjab.

Sindh minus Karachi is almost in their pocket as rural Sindhi vote is for PPP only but sweeping Punjab under the circumstances is a far cry as far as they are concerned.

The only way PPP can get hold of Punjab voters is that their party leadership convinces his Sindhi electorate about the benefits of the dam and remove their unfounded apprehensions announcing Kalabagh Dam construction and the future federal government will be theirs.

Punjab vote means majority in the National Assembly which means they rule Pakistan.



SHAHID,

Lahore, April 15.

