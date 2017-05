The United States America attacked militant, Islamic state (ISIS) group in Achin district, Nangarhar province Afghanistan, with GBU-43/B, the largest non-nuclear bomb.

The Air blast bomb provided throes of a destructive situation to the ISIS and their various abodes were destroyed.

Accordingly, three important commanders died along with 50 combatants.



It is the massive measure taken by USA regarding rooting out terrorists around the world.



LIQUAT SALEH,

Kech, April 14.