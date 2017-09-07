It is said that the democracy is not an event to be attained overnight rather it is lengthy process of progressive evolution.

But how long it may take time to evolve to its maturity and stability is question remained unanswered so far.

The point worth consideration here is that despite the lapse of more than 70 years its evolution has been apparently at bottom unfortunately due to inherent issues rooted in our society.

The unacceptable truth is there has not been democratic base or infrastructure of our society.

Do we have a democratic base on which the edifice of democracy could be evolved and eventually built? No certainly not.



The dynastic politics since very outset whereby certain family only enjoy privilege to rule one after another generation render political parties actually undemocratic.

Very undemocratic structure and functioning of political parties can hardly be expected to play promising role in democratic evolution of society.

The party’s demeanor has to be overhauled from dynastic to true democratic by inter parties elections and polices.



Secondly the feudalism which is antithesis to democratic base of any nation has been inherited.

Feudal and landlord affiliation with either of party determine election results.

Existence of feudalism can provide zero base to democratic evolution.



Thirdly is illiteracy.

An illiterate society can never supply ground to democracy to fly.

As Islam itself says“an educated and uneducated can not be equal” in line with this my contention is why an illiterate has been given an equal right to vote at par with educated.

A society where most voting portion of population is illiterate to expect rightly elected person from such election is to live in fool’s errand.

Let me state this point categorically that an uneducated must not have a voting right.



As a man of realistic approach I firmly believe this society is devoid of democratic base.

The democratic base inter alia is inter parties’ democratic structure, functioning, feudalism free and an enlightened educated society without which despite four to five consecutive elections democracy will never pass through its evolutionary process to attain stability.



MOHAMMED MUSLIM SHAIKH,

Karachi, August 16.

