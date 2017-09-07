Pakistan has the second highest rate of Hepatitis C in the world.
The United Nations sent medicine for the treatment.
According to a regulatory authority in Pakistan, medicines provided consist of Sofosbuvir and Daclatasvir.
Due to them the treatment of Hepatitis C is possible but the government is banning these.
The problem here is that medicine is expensive and poor people cannot buy it.
There was a market previously allowing them to buy cheaper medicines but it has since then been flooded.
The government is exporting drugs to other countries, which isn’t bad, but banning such live-saving drugs is bad too and very wrong.
It is a request to the government and concerned authorities to take serious action to solve this problem.
MEHTAB ALI,
Turbat, August 16.