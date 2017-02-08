After the three assemblies that have passed, multiple resolutions were drafted against the Kalabagh dam as no political party, in or out of the government, can risk its vote bank in these provinces.

Very recently, the chairman of WAPDA was made to resign for his open support of the Kalabagh dam in the media.

Any unilateral action by the PML-N government can land it in serious trouble.



The government is committed to achieving a consensus on the project before moving forward.

The best we can do is to keep on writing to apprise the opponents of the gravity of the situation, the dangers of not increasing storage capacity when already there is a shortage of water for irrigation, the multiple benefits that accrue from the construction of the dam.

We have to keep the issue alive until the daily worsening situation does the job for us.



ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, January 6.

