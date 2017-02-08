The more-loyal-than-the-king critters look so pathetic while trying helplessly to defend in vain something so obviously wrong.

Do they or does anyone else have any doubts about the London flats not belonging to the Sharif brothers? If they do belong to them, then they must account for the money the flats were purchased with.

It is as simple as that.

Why are they trying to play upon the words, find legal lacunae and indulge in hair-splitting against what ethics and morality dictate? By their clever manoeuvring they have almost put the epic judiciary on trial instead of offering themselves before it, for justice.

The entire nation is waiting impatiently for the outcome.



COL.

RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, January 20.

