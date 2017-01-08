The poor people of the rich land of Balochistan have been kept intentionally deprived of their basic amenities since the amalgamation with Pakistan.

The largest province, in terms of land, has natural resources in abundance but has the lowest literacy and poverty rates.

The people need to be guaranteed their fundamental rights so that their want for miserable conditions to end is fulfilled.



The government does not pay sincere attention to bring prosperity to the province but rather continues the exploitation of its natural resource.

CPEC will do no wonders to its people either as its Punjab that gets the line shares and will benefit from it while the situation will remain the same for the poor inhabitants, so much so that the people of Gwadar lack clean drinking water.

Their suffering is not taken into account as our media remains silent and never bothers to give adequate coverage to the issue.



DR.

SHAMIM NAZIR JUSAKI,

Turbat, November 15.

