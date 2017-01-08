The issue of the reverification of the CNIC is agitating the citizens.

The same system has been working for years but early summer it was discovered that Mullah Akthar Mansour, the Chief of Afghan Taliban who was killed in a drone attack in Balochistan, had a duplicate CNIC of another name which leads us to assume that the officials of NADRA are issuing fake CNICs.

Half of the year has passed and the issue is getting complicated.

The facility to issue new identity cards is not available to most citizens due to their CNICs being blocked which makes it harder them to carry out their daily routines.

It was until the Interior Minister asked NADRA to unblock the CNICs of the citizens that they got some relief and these are the sorts of actions that need to be encouraged to create ease for the public.



ATIQ ALI JAN,

Turbat, November 15.

