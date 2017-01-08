Recently, Pakistan has established its first Internet Exchange Point (IXP) for the all local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) which would help reduce latency rates for domestic traffic.

Actually, the IXP is an integral part of the Telecommunication Policy of 2015 as its purpose is to allow the networks to interconnect directly which would help local hosting companies, data centres, service providers, banks, corporations and everyone who hosts websites or services with-in Pakistan.



I appreciate them for taking up an IXP initiative for the betterment of the telecom sector as it assists in improving internet access and business all across the country.



SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, November 15.

