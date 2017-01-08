Millions of people across the world hold up their cameras to snap selfies to share with their friends.

Doctors have also been warning that taking too many selfies could result in “Selfitis,” which they describe to be a mental disorder.

The existence of such a disorder was confirmed by the American Psychiatric Association.

The APA has defined it as: “the obsessive compulsive desire to take photos of one’s self and post them on social media as a way to make up for the lack of self-esteem and to fill a gap in intimacy.

”

Selfies are of two types – group and individual.

The individual selfie-addiction is a matter of concern.

Today teenagers are more conscious about how they look and how others perceive them.

Despite clear signs denoting the selfie-free zones in most of the risky points in metros, people still continue clicking away, and often go to the edge or stand on ledges to get the most thrilling shots.

One must remember to live their own life – don’t live before the eyes of others.



VINOD C.

DIXIT,

India, November 15.

