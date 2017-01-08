As usual, the three-day annual death anniversary of the great Sufi saint, poet and philosopher Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai is being celebrated in the famous town of Bhit Shah in Sindh as well as globally by the people who cannot be present at the venue.



His book, ‘Shah Jo Risalo’, is filled with truth and love for humanity and Mother Nature.

In many other verses Shah Latif enlightens and encourages us to fight for those forgotten, to give justice to the weak and rescue the needy.

Shah Latif never viewed women as second class citizens or outcasts but as queens.

He advised us to be soft, gentle and kind with all.

One of his verses is of the view that this ephemeral world and its people should not make you hard and difficult but compassionate.



We must make an effort to correct all things that create trouble and terrorize the society.

We must save humanity and nature, which suffers the most in this country.

We must promote trust, empathy, love, and ethical discernment in our society.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, November 15.

