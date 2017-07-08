After Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing his and family massive wealth, he called his accountability a conspiracy against democracy.

I would like to inform the Prime Minister that prevailing democracy is fake as it is not allowing 90% of the population to have any say in the government affairs.

It is unscrupulous in nature which is promoting corruption and the rule of Prime Minister and the not rule of law.

The political parties are not having any democracy within their own functioning, no member of party can challenge the head of party.

Also, Election Commission of Pakistan is not independent, it’s chief and members are not selected by independent body.

Since 1970, every election is rigged and manipulated.

Those who are members of national and provincial assemblies are not free to vote against their party chief’s wrong doing as their conscious is dead.

In a democracy, accountability is a integral part.



There is zero tolerance on misuse of power for personal benefits and corruption.

The people are fed up of politicians telling lies and broken promises.

They have no intention of working for their welfare of the nation.

Prime Minister should not blame the establishment or any, actually he should blame himself for destroying state institutions and appointing his incompetent favourites on the job they do not deserve.

There is time for every king and political leader to pay for their deeds.

The rulers have learned nothing from history.



ENGR.

S.

T HUSSAIN,

Lahore Cantt, June 16.

