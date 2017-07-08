According to World Health Organisation (WHO), smoking and other tobacco use kills more than seven million people each year in Pakistan.

It is astonishing that the largest number of youngsters are heading towards tobacco-smoking.

There is no doubt that tobacco exacerbates poverty, reduces economic productivity, contributes to poor household food choices and pollutes indoor air.



According to an estimate, about 15.

6 million people smoke tobacco between the ages of 15 to 49 in the country.

As a result, 90 per cent of lung cancers are caused by tobacco use.

The government has not done anything to improve the situation, concerned authorities are requested to effectively reduce tobacco use in order to protect our generation from this menace.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Turbat, June 15.

