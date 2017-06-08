I was surprised to see a prominent advertisement in various newspapers on May 24 to find hidden, talented singers of Punjab so that they may get national recognition under the CM Talent Hunt Programme which offers generous cash prizes to winners.



It is high time we realised that we do not need more recreation but more hard, creative and productive work to minimise our dependence on others for loans, equipment and expertise for development, and talent hunting should be done accordingly.

We also need to realise that the ongoing development with Chinese help is only going to make us more dependent and sink deeper in debt.

China progressed through self-reliance which should be our role model.



I humbly appeal to CM Punjab to kindly concentrate on hidden talents for maximising self-reliance and not for music, cricket or such non-productive recreational activities.



M AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, May 24.

