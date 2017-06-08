Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of people towards a rapidly growing issue which is marital rape.



The act does not just involve non-consensual activity but is also an act of sexual delinquency.

However, it is not even considered rape in some countries because it happens between a married couple.

69% of the women who were raped were the ones who had suffered from the situations like these, that too, more than once.

Rape is rape, regardless of whether it is done by a stranger or a person’s own husband.

The society we live in is full of misogynistic minds, because for them the one who is the victim is the cause of all this.

The one who suffered is considered to be at fault but what will society have to say about the perpetrator? Nothing.

Because he is a man and he has the right to do what he wants.

If a man thinks that by committing this atrocious act, it makes him more of a “man”, then he should reconsider his manhood.



MARYAM AMIN,

Karachi, May 23.

