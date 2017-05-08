The US forces in Afghanistan have dropped largest non-nuclear “Mother of all the bombs” GBU-43B on an ISIL-Khorasan cave complex in Achin District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

This is the first use of the bomb on the battlefield.

It is not a penetrator weapon and is primarily intended for soft to medium surface targets covering extended areas; and it targets in a contained environment such as a deep canyon or within a cave system.



The history of United States tells the tale of immense use of weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons and now the non-nuclear “Mother Of All the Bombs”, for killing a large number of opponents and fulfilling its dream of vastness in the world as a super power.

In World War I (1914-1918), the U.

S.

produced its own chemical ammunitions.

It had produced 5,770 metric tons of these weapons, including 1,400 metric tons of phosgene and 175 metric tons of mustard gas.

The U.

S Air Forces twice, on August 6, 1945, detonated a Uranium gun-type bomb and on August 9, a plutonium implosion-type fission bomb over Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



The bombings resulted in the deaths of approximately 200,000 civilians and military personnel from acute injuries sustained from the explosions.

The America introduced BLU-82 Daisy Cutter bombs during Vietnam War (1955-1975) to clear heavily wooded areas.

The U.

S.

Air Force dropped several BLU-82s during the campaign to destroy Taliban and al-Qaeda bases in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump is admiring recent 59 missile attacks on Syria against use of Chemical gas in civil war.

On the other hand, mighty America dropped largest non-nuclear bombs in Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, the so called civilized world has made huge reserves of weapons of mass destruction.

Therefore, it is crystal clear mark of ruin in the own hands of cultured, educated and refined nations.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, April 15.

