Almost about 7.

5 billion people living on this planet Earth have multidimensional personalities.

They express a lot of different ways to show their emotions, behaviours and make personal decisions to achieve dynamic results.

The ability to be aware of, control and express one’s emotions, as well as to handle mutual relationships, both sympathetically and judiciously, is called “Emotional Intelligence (EI)”.

In the modern era of time, an individual’s success depends upon the ability to understand others’ emotions and react accordingly.

EI depends upon five core elements: self- awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.

We must develop the mature Emotional Intelligence skills required to better understand, empathise and negotiate with the other people.

In fact, psychologists generally agree that among the components for success, IQ counts for roughly 10% while the rest depends on everything else including EI.



Pakistani society has been facing certain emotional challenges for a very long period of time.

People have been adversely affected by warfare and intolerance resulting into anxiety, depression and doubtfulness about the future.

Most of the people are unable to manage their emotions, stress and build trust between their relationships.

Empathy and mutual understanding plays a very vital role in providing a junction in dealing with these problems.

Pakistani people have to train themselves emotionally strong enough in order to face each and every challenge of life.



HARIS MUTEEB,

Rawalpindi, April 15.

