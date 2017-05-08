Gwadar, which is steaming towards evolution and progress, needs a branch of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Owning to the unattainability of monies in Gwadar, Jewani, Pasni and Ormada banks, governmental employees are the victims of complications.

On the other hand, the business of the port city is expanding day by day at a breakneck pace and people are confronting predicaments on transaction.

There is only one SBP branch in Quetta while the port city does not have even one.

Tens to thousands of educated youth can get jobs through the construction of SBP in Gwadar building.



Government should take immediate measures regarding opening one of the branches of State Bank of Pakistan in Gwadar.



LIQUAT SALEH,

Kech, April 14.

