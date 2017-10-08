Through this letter I need the attention of NADRA.

There are many CNICs which are being made illegally in Pakistan.

Many refugees, foreigners are resorting to such acts because of late or no attention at NADRA offices.

I want to report that a large number of Afghanis are giving bribes to poor Hindu and Christian families to show them in NADRA as their parents.

This is a large problem and should not be happening as many dangerous acts can be linked to it, like terrorism.

I request you to kindly look into this matter.



AMAN UMRANI,

Karachi, September 30.

