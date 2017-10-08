The main treasure of humans and animals are hospitals, where there they can be treated for various diseases and live a better life.

Turbat is one of the popular cities in the Makran division, however, the system of the civil hospital is unbearable due to the deficiency of facilities and irresponsibility of doctors.

The hospital always carries the smell of dead bodies, so much that the public cannot tolerate to stay there for a longer time.

There are no benches, chairs or even a grassy area for patients and their family to relax.

The doctors working at the hospital are irresponsible and absent because the have their businesses to conduct at private hospitals and clinics.



It is our plea to the DC of Turbat to look into this matter and bring in better services and development of facilities so that patients are looked after and treated perfectly as they are in private hospitals.



JABIR RASHEED,

Karachi, September 29.

