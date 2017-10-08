As we all know, students are the future of our country.

They have the power to make the world a better place.

Our country Pakistan has a lot of talented people, which really have the power to make the future of our country much brighter and really, it is the biggest blessing of Allah Almighty for us.

But the thing which I myself faced and I am observing these problems in our students too is the lack of counselling for their future decisions.

I wish you also raise this issue in your paper so that our parents and our students and especially our government understand this problem.

The basic problem that I observed with our students is they don’t know what they will be going to study, which field they could choose.

At the tender age of 15 they are not able to decide whether they should go for Matriculation or other general science studies or O-levels.

So far in our schools either government-run or private, we do not have any facility of counselling.

Nobody can guide us better than our teachers who know our strong and weak points and our interests more than we ourselves do.

This keeps happening till students reach university and that is that.

Most of the times students do what their parents want them to do and follow.



Nowadays we are watching students coming to universities or colleges for the sake of admission, but they are not clear at all about what they really want to do.

It is almost like a compulsion, lacking desire and passion.

Every day we hear of instances where parents force their children to study sciences so that they become doctors and engineers but what they don't understand is that every field requires a certain passion and demand and that it cannot be forced otherwise you are disturbing your child and making him or her unhappy.

When they fail to produce good result from lack of interest then again they enter a phase of disappointment and depression.

There is no proper counselling of even parents, who fail to understand the basics of dealing with children.

What a bad situation it this! For our country, which is already in crisis, this situation is just because our students do not have confidence.

How will any confidence develop when there is nobody to guide them? The need of hour is for the government to develop proper counselling centres for students as well as parents so that they can have the best understanding about different fields, courses and their interests and passions.



I will be very grateful to you if you raise this issue in your paper because this is not about one person's future, rather about our country’s future, our mother land's prosperity.

Thank you so much!

RAFIA AMJAD,

Lahore, October 1.

