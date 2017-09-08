Yoga is a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines.

Yoga is an ancient art based on a harmonising system of development for the body, mind and spirit.

The word Yoga originates from Sanskrit meaning “to join, to unite”.

The continued practice of yoga will lead to you a sense of peace and well-being.

The practice of yoga makes the body strong and flexible, it also improves the functioning of the respiratory, circulatory, digestive and hormonal system.

Yoga brings about emotional stability and clarity of mind.



Health is not a mere absence of disease.

It is a dynamic expression of life, in terms of how joyful, loving and enthusiastic one is.

Nowadays people are so busy in working that have left with no time for themselves, which often leads to one towards a stressful and depressed life.

Yoga during the day can be a great way to get rid of stress that accumulates daily, in both body and mind.

Yoga postures and meditation are effective techniques to release stress.

A relaxed, happy and content mind is able to deal with relationships more effectively.



From first graders to college seniors, students are young but that does not mean that their lives are pressure-free.

Hours a day sitting on desks or computer monitor and more hours doing homework can cause a body to tense up.

It is important to give yoga classes at school level to ensure a stress-free lifestyle among youth.



The ultimate goal of yoga is, however, to help an individual to transcend the self and attain enlightenment.

Yoga is a way of healthy living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body.

Not being just exercise, yoga is about discovering a sense of oneness within oneself.

It is important to create awareness among people about the benefits of yoga so that anyone can attain happy and peaceful life.



KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, August 16.

