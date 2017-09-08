Mubarak is a fishing village in Karachi, which is located along the shore of Arabian Sea.

In 2009, former chief minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah had announced to develop Mubarak Village on modern lines and construction work was started there.



After the chief minister’s announcement, the government had begun its spadework to start development work on the project, but suddenly the construction stopped midway.



Nearly 50 percent development work had taken place to provide electricity and sewerage facilities to half of the colony’s population but the rest of the area is still facing key civic problems because of the work closure.

Despite provision of funds by the government, work on the project stopped without apparent reasons.



The chief minister had also announced to provide lease documents of houses to fishermen but only 10 percent residents could receive the official papers.



Another project was to expand Mubarak village dam and construct a harbour but the same was yet to be launched.

The government had pledged to carry out the dam expansion and develop a harbour for the community on the sea but nothing happened.

Similarly, a maternity home was built at the village but the medical facility is still without staff.

We demand the government to resume construction work on the incomplete projects.

We also appeal the government to launch probe into misuse of funds allocated for the project.



SARFRAZ HAROON,

Karachi, August 16.

