It is sad to note that the massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh in India has killed over 50 people, sending shock waves across the world.

The equally shocking report is about worrying flood-situation in countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.



Nature’s fury always poses threats to the mankind.

Till date there have been various reports of natural disasters like landslides and earthquakes, killing numerous people the world.

Almost all the countries in the world have the best technology.

Then what is the reason for such natural tragedies? They must dig deep into the actual facts and figures.



All countries today are in a rush, running from pillar to post to achieve everything in life.

They don’t have time to spare/spend for others.

The hectic lifestyle even stops them from thinking of the Sun, the Sky and the Earth that are the real torchbearers and creators of the world.

Urbanisation and reality-related activities have so far taken a heavy toll on the layers of Mother Earth.

In fact I have immensely seen such activities in Mumbai during my job tenure now.

Furthermore, my native districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, India are now battling against the drought conditions caused by monsoon failure.

The Tamiraparani river that is the lifeline of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari is now under the threats of illegal sand mining and exploitation.

As a result, the Tamiraparani is now grappling with possible ecological damage.

As a person hailing from these areas, I am always concerned about such bad things.



Remember, we have only one Earth.

Even a small mistake committed against Mother Earth will have the ripple effect somewhere.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of each and every country to take all the possible steps towards safeguarding the Earth – through the activities like encouraging mundane lifestyle and increasing green cover to name a few.



P.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai, August 15.

