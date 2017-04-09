The number of students in the University of Karachi is in the thousands.

The university runs a shuttle bus service for the convenience of students.

However, the number of buses is not sufficient to accommodate the large number of students currently enrolled in the university.

Only 27 buses are in operation.

This number is significantly low.



Because of the shortage of buses, the one that is in operation gets overloaded.

Students also do not have any other option but to squeeze into the already filled bus.

Some students are found standing on the footrest.

It is high time that the concerned department of the university looks in to the matter and takes corrective measures

SAMAWIAYA JAVED,

Karachi, March 23.

