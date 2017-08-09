Working in television still, holds huge appeal as a glamorous career.

Life in the newsroom is fast-paced, competitive, exciting and stressful.

So, for teen girl wondering why she doesn’t look like a celebrity Please know that nobody wakes up like this.

Not me.

Not any other anchor or actress.

Here’s the actual deal:

I’m up at 4 am every day.

Before each appearance, I spend 90 minutes in a makeup chair.

Two to three people work on my hair and makeup, when I say hair it’s a daily hairdo with loads of back-combing blow dryer iron and sprays which could seriously damage your hairs for which we often go for hair extensions and wigs to save from further harm.

While a professional touch up my overall look and watch my screen when I am on air.



After my duty hours, I stayed up late in office for the gym.

I exercise for 90 minutes.

It’s someone’s full-time job to decide what I can and cannot eat.

For a foodie like me, it feels like such a crime to go for a diet food.

I haven’t had any fizzy drink since ages that I even forgot how it tastes like.

There’s a team dedicated to finding me suitable outfits

For special occasions like eid and public holidays like Independence Day, we are specially dressed up and come prepared to present the news.

It’s not that we are desensitized and robotic we put our facial and vocal expressions in every news even if it’s about any deadly incident we have to stay firm composed and neutral.



I’ve said it before, and I will emphasize it, it takes effort and an incredible amount of time to make a female celebrity look the way she does when you see her.

It isn’t realistic, and it isn’t anything to aspire to.



Aspire to confidence.

Confidence is your best accessory the only thing you can wear well is your confidence.

Aspire to knowledge.

Aspire to feel pretty and carefree and happy, without needing to look any specific way.

With all that refined look we have to keep ourselves updated with current affairs every minute of the day.

News anchors usually have a background in journalism.

Yes, it’s the subject of social studies which makes you cringe in your school that is our life long journey.

We have to keep record make notes and memorize the details of the story and event.

There’s a need for multi-talented people, a good news anchor is not just a bright screen face but mostly they are skilled at research also good in investigative reporting analyzing and script writing.

Reporters and anchors should have top-notch speaking skills Journalist first, personality comes right behind.

There’s a reason that lots of journalists fizzle out when they go on television.

You need to express who you are not just in what you convey, but how you connect.

What really matters are how an anchor behaves during a crisis situation: a natural disaster, a terrorist attack or a tragic incident.

During an emergency, the anchor must be capable of asking rapid, pointed follow-up questions and analyze the situation for hours if required, for that they must have tons of information knowledge and collection of words and vocab with a huge passion for staying put.



In short, the news anchor introduces stories, interacts with reporters, interviews experts and provides analysis of, and give briefings and commentary on stories.



So the next time you see a girl gazing wistfully at a blemish-free, shiny-haired anchor on screen, bust the myth of flawlessness for her but do praise our mind and performance which is the real essence of beauty.



AFSHEEN QURESHI,

Karachi, July 12.

